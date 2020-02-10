Zumbathon to benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A Zumbathon will be held at the Manchester Township Building Rec Hall to benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The event, Dance MS, will include six Zumba instructors from the Lancaster, Hanover, and York areas, a DJ, food, raffles, selfie station and two hours of dancing. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Profits will benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

For Andrea Nestlerode, a 35-year-old Zumba instructor and coordinator of the event, Dance MS is personal. In 2017, over a few short days, Andrea was suddenly unable to talk, swallow, walk, or breathe well on her own. After spending time in the hospital and months in rehabilitation, she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. Throughout her recovery, Andrea became a Zumba instructor and has committed to be being an advocate for all those who suffer from MS.

Multiple Sclerosis is the leading incurable neurological disease to cause disability in young people with about 1 million people diagnosed in the U.S. The National MS Society funds many programs for people who suffer from this disease. They offer one on one support programs, healthcare assistance, equipment assistance and much more.

The Zumbathon will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Manchester Township Building Rec Hall, 3200 Farmtrail Road in York.

For more information and tickets for the Dance MS Zumbathon, please visit zumba.com.

If you can’t attend you can still make a donation to Andreas MS Annihilators MS Walk team.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2831325910239225/