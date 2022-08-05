YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York’s monthly First Friday event is featuring a “Baby Rave” on August 5 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., hosted by the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. The event is located at 26 West Philadelphia Street in York; Attendees should enter through the studio entrance on W. Philadelphia street.
The event is a family dance party that will feature DJ Gigi Marrero. Party favors, games, and snacks will be provided.
“We wanted a way to open up our stage and to open up our doors for a really free, fun, family activity,” said Seth Laidlaw, director of education and engagement at the Appell Center. “And I thought, what better way than to have a dance party and make it a rave? Make it something fun for babies?”
The event is open to all ages, but children under eight and their families are recommended.
