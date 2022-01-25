‘You don’t need to know them personally:’ Diner helping firefighter injured in deadly blaze

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — It’ll be on a Thursday, like Thanksgiving.

But this turkey dinner will be on the first Thursday in February. And rather than getting together with your family — although you can do that too — you’ll be helping another family: that of Middletown volunteer firefighter Shawn Menear, who remains hospitalized after a fatal fire.

The house’s second floor collapsed, trapping Menear. His colleagues rescued him. Menear is hospitalized in Philadelphia, in undisclosed condition.

Over at Kuppy’s Diner in Middletown, “I got the text message yesterday, ‘Are you guys gonna do anything?’ before we’ve even thought about it,” said Carol Kupp, who co-owns the diner with her husband, Greg.

It was a reasonable question. Kuppy’s always seems to do something, sometimes for people they know and sometimes for people they don’t happen to know, as in the case of Menear.

“Just the fact that they’re volunteer firemen, period — you don’t need to know them personally, but you know that you want to help,” Carol Kupp said.

They’re taking orders for turkey dinners: $15 each for white meat, filling, mashed potatoes, corn, gravy and cranberry sauce. Profit from the sale will go to the Middletown Volunteer Fire Company, which has set up an account to support Menear’s family.

To order a turkey dinner, drop by Kuppy’s (12 Brown Street in Middletown) when it’s open, until noon each day. The dinners will be ready for pick-up Feb. 3 between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.