HERHSEY, Pa. (WHTM) — British rock band Squeeze Official is coming to Hershey Theatre on Friday, August 6 as a part of their Nomadband Tour.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased by clicking here or by visiting Hershey Entertainment’s website.

Squeeze’s return to Hershey will be their first time headlining a show at a Hershey venue.

For more information visit their website.