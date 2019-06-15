Young man arrested for pulling knife on girlfriend at coffee shop Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) - Carlisle police arrested a young man for pulling a knife on his girlfriend at a coffee shop.

Officers say that 20-year-old Glen Magee was in a fight with his girlfriend, pulled a knife on her and demanded she hands over her cell phone. When she refused, he punched her in the jaw twice and took it from her.

Investigators say that officers were not called right away because he threatened to kill her if she got the police involved. The girlfriend reported several other occasions where Magee threatened to stab, burn or kill other male friends of hers.

Police say that Magee has been arrested for one count of terroristic threats, two counts of simple assault, and one count of harassment.



