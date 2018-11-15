Youth pastor charged with sexually assaulting teen member Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CHARGED: Charles Holt [ + - ] Video

MOHNTON, Pa. (WHTM) - - According to the Berks County District Attorney's Office, detectives receives a call from the PA Department of Human Services regarding a 17-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted by her youth pastor.

The victim, is now 34 years old, and was 16 when she became a member of a youth group at the Reading Evangelical Free Church in Mohnton.

Investigators say the victim was 17 when the offenses started in June of 2001.

The suspect, Charles Holt was the youth pastor for the church.

Authorities say Holt developed a close relationship with the teen, who became a babysitter for him and his wife.

The D.A. says most of the sexual assaults occurred inside Holt's home which he shared with his wife and children.

The victim says the she was sexually assaulted many times before her 18th birthday, and they continued after she turned 18.

Holt faces numerous sex assault charges, and corruption of minors.

He is currently in Berks County Prison, unable to post bail.