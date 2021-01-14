Yuengling drafts western expansion plans into Texas

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — America’s Oldest Brewery is headed West. D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. announced its first step towards western expansion into Texas later this year.

The expansion aims to hit the taste buds of its consumers outside of its 22-state East Coast footprint. The move would provide access to the brewery’s portfolio to millions of beer fans in the Lone Star State in the fall of 2021.

“We have heard from consumers all over the country who are excited to enjoy our beer, which is why we’re proud to announce that Texas will be the first western state we’ll be expanding to,” said Wendy Yuengling, Chief Administrative Officer and 6th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. “We are working hard to ensure our recipes and brewing traditions will be followed to our high-quality standards. We have passionate Yuengling fans in Texas, so we are excited to finally bring them the goods.”

This marks the first expansion since Yuengling and Molson Coors launched its new long-term brewing relationship—The Yuengling Company— back in September 2020.

The beer will be brewed locally at the Molson Coors Ft. Worth brewery.

“We are excited to take the first step in our long-brewing partnership, a step that will provide tremendous growth opportunity for Yuengling and Molson Coors, said Gavin Hattersley, President, and CEO of Molson Coors Beverage Company. “By brewing Yuengling’s iconic beer at our world-class Ft. Worth facility, we are going to make a lot of Texans happy.”