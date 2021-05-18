YWCA York to expand Learning Center with year-round care program

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Kicking off in August of this year, YWCA York will expand their Learning Center with a School Age Care Program at the York Suburban School District.

The program will feature full-day, year-round care for children between the ages of pre-kindergarten and sixth grade. Students will take part in a project approach, creative curriculum, and receive both snacks and homework assistance during their day.

Students from East York Elementary School and Indian Rock Elementary School will be provided transportation.

With the expansion, YWCA will be hiring multiple staff positions to help with the program.

To learn more or join the waiting list, visit YWCA’s website by clicking here. You can also contact Ruby Martin at the YWCA York Chief Child and Youth Program Office by clicking here.