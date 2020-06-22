HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — ZooAmerica reopens to the public Monday.

All indoor exhibits are still closed and visitors are not allowed to pet any animals.

Guests are required to wear masks and should be prepared to get their temperature taken.

The company says it has increased cleaning and sanitation.

The zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ZooAmerica is a home for more than 200 animals native to the continent of North America and located on 11 acres of landscape in Hershey, in-between Hersheypark and the chocolate-making business of The Hershey Company.

For more information about ZooAmerica visit zooamerica.com.