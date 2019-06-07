London to get skyscraper topped with infinity pool

LONDON (WHTM) — A rooftop pool proposed for a London building is not for the faint of heart.

Compass Pools has unveiled plans for a 55-story building, named Infinity London. The company says the skyscraper would be the only building in the world to incorporate a 360-degree infinity pool.

CNN reports the pool at the top of the skyscraper would be made of cast acrylic and have transparent sides and floors. People inside the building could see swimmers above them, and swimmers who dare take a dip would have death-defying views.

One challenge the developers will have to overcome is getting people into the pool. They’re proposing a spiral staircase that rotates and rises up through the water.