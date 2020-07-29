Loved ones seek answers, remember Kortne Stouffer on 8th anniversary of her disappearance

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday is the eight-year anniversary of the disappearance of Kortne Souffer.

She went missing from her Palmyra apartment July 29, 2012, and her family has been determined to get answered ever since.

Family and friends are spending the day putting up posters and photos at some of her favorite places and near her old apartment, as they reflect on memories that still bring them joy.

“You always knew when Kourt was around. I just missed her smile and her laugh,” said Kerstin Stouffer, Kortne’s sister.

Kerstin is getting married in September, and says planning her wedding without her sister is hard.

“She would be a bridesmaid in it and she would be standing with me on my big day. It’s heartbreaking not having her here, but I know she’s with us in spirit,” said Kerstin Stouffer.

Elizabeth Monk has known the Stouffer sisters for years. She says when friends become family, the loss is unimaginable.

“Took me under her wing, got really close,” said Monk. “She was a beautiful person.”

Kortne was 21-years-old when she vanished from her apartment.

She was out with friends the night before, then didn’t meet family at the Lebanon Area Fair.

When they went to check on her, they found her phone plugged into the wall and other personal belongings, but no Kortne.

“I get angry sometimes, just that nobody has come forward yet, but then other times, we just try to think about the happy times,” said Monk.

Saturday at 1 p.m., loved ones are celebrating Kortne’s life with their annual float down the Swatara Creek.

“We start Palmyra Gravel Hill, and then we go to Boathouse in Hershey,” said Kerstin Stouffer.

It’s something Kortne loved to do.

“We like to help keep her memory alive and her energy and spirit,” said Elizabeth Monk.

The Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office and the Palmyra Borough Police Department are still actively investigating the case.

Investigators continue to interview potential witnesses and tipsters.

“While tips are still occasionally received through the PA Crimestoppers site and other sources, we have no new information or leads to release,” said Sgt. Michael Dipalo of the Lebanon Couty Detective Bureau.

Detectives continue to update the Stouffers, as well as the family’s private investigator.

Loved ones keep hope that either Kortne is still alive or they’ll get answers some day soon.

“Worst part is not knowing,” said Monk. “There’s no way to know until somebody tells the truth.”

“I just don’t want her to be suffering,” said Kerstin Stouffer. “I want her to be okay and at peace, and I want our family to be at peace too.”

Anyone with information about Kortne’s disappearance can leave anonymous tips with the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office: (717) 228-4403 or the Palmyra Borough Police Department: (717) 838-8189.

They can also contact the Stouffers’ private investigator Leah Hopewell at (717) 348-3205 or lhopewellpi.com.