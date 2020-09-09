Loved ones to remember Kyan King at funeral Wednesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Kyan King should have been enjoying the first couple of weeks of his sophomore year in Harrisburg. Instead, family, friends, city leaders, and community members will be remembering him at his funeral Wednesday.

The service is at Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church at 11 a.m.

The burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Hooper Memorial Home is handling arrangements.

The 16-year-old was gunned down a week and a half ago by a registered sex offender.

King was shot four times on 18th and Forster streets.

Several witnesses told police King was seen running naked through an Allison Hill neighborhood, saying he was raped.

45-year-old Orlando Duarte is charged with homicide.

The Dauphin County Coroner says investigators are awaiting lab results before any further charges are filed.

This past weekend, several people, including the Harrisburg Police Commissioner, marched through the city in honor of King. Some called for stricter laws for sex offenders.

Top Stories: