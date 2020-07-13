Low call volumes cause financial loss for EMS agencies

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Shippensburg Area EMS has made the decision to consolidate services to only their headquarters — in an effort to keep employees safe.

“Bringing everyone into one station, we can do the temperatures, we can make sure the apparatus is clean and make sure that the station is clean and we have control of the staff and making sure everyone stays healthy,” said Connie McGill, Captain, and paramedic at Shippensburg Area EMS.

Covid-19 has forced the department to find creative ways to keep employees safe, and it’s also led a hit to its finances.

“We make a lot of money on standbys and those have nearly stopped, we took a big hit on that,” said McGill. “We’re also very big in training so a lot of our training has just stopped. We haven’t been able to have any classes and are very limited so those are financial hits and then the call volume has significantly gone down.”

Phillip Beck, Chief of Operations at East Pennsboro Ambulance Services, says the department has seen a 30% drop in call volumes for 911 services and up to a 58% decrease in non-emergency transports since March.

“Trying to run an agency and maintain a budget is difficult at times but the COVID pandemic has really taken a toll on some of the EMS organizations,” said Beck.

Cumberland Goodwill EMS in Carlisle says a PPP loan helped offset the cost of what the department spend on supplies for the pandemic, but it’s currently facing a $233,000 loss due to a drop in calls.

Beck says residents can help their local departments by signing up for a membership.