Lower Paxton Twp. Police seek video after driver hits child on bike in crosswalk, doesn’t stop

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Police are looking for surveillance footage that will help them identify the driver of an SUV who hit a child riding a bicycle in a crosswalk and did not stop.

The crash happened on Friday, October 25 between 6-7 a.m. at the intersection of Colonial and Valley Roads in Lower Paxton Township.

Police said the SUV was possibly a gold or tan GMC Yukon.

The current condition of the child is not known.

Investigators are asking anyone who lives nearby who may have security footage of the crash or something leading up to it to give them a call.

Information can be left for Officer Kunkle at 717-657-5656.