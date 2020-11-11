Lt. Gov. Fetterman asks for $1M voter fraud reward in Sheetz gift cards

Pa. (WTAJ) – Ballots continue to be counted across the country and Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick said that he’s offering up to a $1 million reward for evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 elections.
Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman took up the Texan’s offer on Twitter. Fetterman tweeted out earlier Wednesday that a man in Luzerne County, Pa was arrested for asking for an absentee ballot for his dead mother so he could vote for Trump.
Fetterman made a special request as he didn’t want the reward in cash.
Fetterman, in the lighthearted tweet, asked for the reward to be in Sheetz gift cards.
