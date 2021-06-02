Lt.Gov. Fetterman defies law with flag for Pride month at state capitol, confiscated hours later

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — June is Pride month and Pennsylvania’s Lt. Governor John Fetterman is defying a republican passed state law about unauthorized flags on Capitol grounds to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Lt. Governor John Fetterman on Tuesday marked the start of Pride Month by flying pride flags from the balcony of his office in the Pennsylvania State Capitol. He has been a longtime supporter and ally for the community.

In 2020, the Republican-dominated Pennsylvania state legislature included in its budget legislation a provision banning the display of non-approved flags at the state Capitol building, including the pro-marijuana legalization and LGBTQ+ and transgender-rights flags the lieutenant governor hangs from his office balcony.

“The LGBTQIA+ flags that I fly from my office are technically breaking a law. Yet, Pennsylvania law does not explicitly protect the LGBTQIA+ community from discrimination. This must change. We must never stop pushing for equal protection under the law in Pennsylvania and across the country.” Lt. Gov. Fetterman

Happy #Pride2021 !



This flag from my office is technically breaking a law. Yet, it’s perfectly legal to discriminate against the LGBTQIA+ community in PA.



This must change.



We must *never* stop pushing for Equal Protection Under The Law in Pennsylvania. 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/3gqN8ByA0r — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) June 1, 2021

Fetterman said the flags were constantly being taken down before the legislature was passed. Just hours after hanging a pride flag June 1, Fetterman shared that they were already confiscated.

*Deeply* disappointing that just a few hours into #pride month and our 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ flag was already confiscated. pic.twitter.com/NUDD6RCPAI — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) June 1, 2021

Lt. Gov. Fetterman released another statement following those actions:

“I can’t say I am surprised, but I am deeply disappointed that the flags were removed, on the literal start of Pride Month,” said Lt. Gov. Fetterman. “But what’s even more disappointing and angering is that the Republicans in Pennsylvania can quickly come up with legislation to take down the flags, but not to ensure that Pennsylvania law explicitly protects the LGBTQIA+ community from discrimination. This is bull***t.”

In 2013, when same-sex marriage was still banned in Pennsylvania, Fetterman ignored the state law and officiated the first same-sex marriage in Allegheny County. Fetterman ended up officiating over two dozen more same-sex weddings before the ban was finally overturned.

Fetterman’s campaign also released a video, which highlights Fetterman’s long track record of standing firmly for equality and his long-held belief that the LGBTQIA+ communities deserve equal protections under the law.