Luzerne County resident facing voter fraud charges after accusations of submitting absentee ballot application for deceased mother

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Luzerne County Director of Administrative Services advised on October 8 that they had potential information of voter fraud. The county received an absentee ballot application on September 4, and after referencing the SURE System, the county discovered the applicant is deceased, according to the affidavit.

The application was submitted under the name Marie Hannigan. The Department of Health notified the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections that Hannigan had been deceased since 2015. The affidavit says the signature on the application they received, did not match the signature on Hannigan’s last submitted ballot in 2014.

Detectives were given a list of all registered voters residing at Hannigan’s former address in Forty Fort, where Robert Lynn, Loretta Frawley-Lynn, Richard Lynn, Christopher Lynn and Kerriann Lynn reside or have resided.

Officers went to the Lynn residence and made contact with Robert Lynn. They told Lynn they were conducting an investigation and asked if he was familiar with Marie Hannigan. Lynn told detectives she is his mother. Detectives asked where Hannigan was and Lynn responded “Here.”

One of the detectives informed Lynn that the county received an absentee ballot application under Hannigan’s name, however Hannigan was listed as deceased. Lynn immediately told detectives that she had died 5 years ago.

Detectives informed Lynn that there is an issue at hand, if Hannigan is deceased and someone submitted an absentee ballot application to Luzerne County, claiming that Hannigan is alive.

Lynn began to explain to detective that his mother’s husband’s daughter had caused problems with the family after Hannigan’s death, and may be the source of the false application. According to the affidavit, Lynn grew more nervous when detectives asked him to provide the name of the woman.

According to court papers, a detective then told Lynn he believed he was lying to them. Detectives asked Lynn, “Did you submit the application?” in which Lynn responded saying “Yes.”

Detectives say Lynn told them that he listed on the application that his mother wanted an absentee ballot because she was “visiting her grandkids or something like that.” He added that he knew it was wrong to do but he did it anyway. Lynn admitted to detectives that he forged Hannigan’s signature.

Lynn has been charged with forgery and interfering with primaries/elections.