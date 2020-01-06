Macy’s closing Harrisburg Mall store

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – The Macy’s department store in Harrisburg Mall will close this summer.

A spokesperson for the company said a clearance sale will begin in May and last ten to eleven weeks.

The store in Swatara Township, Dauphin County employs about 70 people. Those employees may be eligible for placement at other Macy’s location.

Like other big retailers, Macy’s has struggled to compete against e-commerce retailers. Over the past five years, the company’s stock has dropped from a high of $72 to $17 on Monday.

In a statement, Macy’s said:

“The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s is proud to have served the Harrisburg community over the past 25 years, and we look forward to continuing to do so at Macy’s Capital City Mall store and online at macys.com.”