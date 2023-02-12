GLENDALE, Ariz. — After weeks of watching Patrick Mahomes’ ankle, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback appeared to reaggravate the injury in Super Bowl LVII.

Late in the second quarter, Mahomes was tackled in the open field by a Philadelphia Eagles defender and laid on the ground for a second before getting up and heavily limping.

Showing Mahomes on the sideline .. looks like he’s in real pain right now. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 13, 2023

Mahomes first injured his right ankle against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round after getting tackled by two defenders.

Backup quarterback Chad Henne came in and led the team on a 98-yard touchdown drive against the Jaguars before Mahomes stepped back into the game in the third quarter.

Mahomes jogged off the field at the end of the second quarter, and appeared to be walking better as the team walked through the tunnel to the locker room.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. Mahomes was hurt on the play. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) grimaces on the bench after an injury during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes in pain of a hurt ankle during Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs limps off the field after an apparent injury during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs lays on the field with an apparent injury during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

FOX4’s Harold Kuntz reports from State Farm Stadium that Mahomes is out to start the second half with fresh tape on his ankle.