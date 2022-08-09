A sign for the Red Creek Trailhead and Forest Road 19, which are both impacted by the bridge closure. WBOY image.

GRANT COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The main entrance to Dolly Sods and the popular Red Creek Trailhead is expected to be impacted by a bridge closure this fall, the United States Forest Service said Tuesday.

Last week, the Forest Service announced the closure of the Laneville bridge over Red Creek on Forest Road 19. At the time, the duration of the closure and the time it would take to construct a new bridge were unknown. Now, the Forest Service said in a press release that it is developing a construction contract for the demolition of the existing bridge and the installation of a temporary one.

The Forest Service said it will offer incentives in an attempt to expedite the work and its goal is to have the temporary bridge in place before winter.

Road closure signs have been installed in several locations advising local traffic only in Laneville, according to the Forest Service.

In addition to the Dolly Sods entrance, the Forest Service said the bridge is a key connection between Randolph, Tucker and Grant counties.

An alternate route into Dolly Sods.

The closure stems from an unspecified safety concern that the Forest Service said was identified during a routine safety inspection and warranted an immediate closure.

One possible alternate route visitors can use takes them through Seneca Rocks on Route 33, north on Route 28 onto Jordan Run Road, then west on Brushy Ridge Road into Dolly Sods near Bear Rocks.

The Forest Service asked visitors to consider other access points to the Dolly Sods Wilderness and said the Forest Service’s Petersburg office can provide travel suggestions and alternative trails at 304-257-4488.