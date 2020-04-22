Make-A-Wish virtual giving week underway

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Wednesday started virtual giving week for Make-A-Wish in our area.

The group has a goal of raising $77,000 in 7 days to make wishes come true for children facing life-threatening diseases. This year, a record number of wishes are postponed because they involve travel or large gatherings.

“The only way we can get to them and grant those wishes is with the success of this fundraiser. We are really banking on everyone to help, and we realize this is a difficult time for everybody,” said Dennis Heron, CEO Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley.

If you’d like to donate, just go to wishesarewaiting.com. You can also give year-round.