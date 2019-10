HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Harrisburg walk will be held Saturday on City Island.

The non-competitive 5K fundraising event attracts 6,000 to 8,000 walkers each year.

Money raised through the walk provides support for patient services, promoting prevention, and early detection educational programs.

To learn more visit www.makingstrideswalk.org/harrisburg.