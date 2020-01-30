Man accused of accessing neighbor’s Amazon account, ordering items

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has been arrested after being accused of accessing his neighbor’s Amazon account and ordering items using her credit card information, according to an arrest affidavit.

On Sunday, Austin Police Department responded to a call at the Groves South Lamar Apartment complex located at 360 S. Lamar Blvd. Upon arrival, the officer was greeted by the victim.

She told police that she had received a package from Amazon that she didn’t order, even though no one had permission to use her account or credit card.

Later that evening, the victim received another email confirming a second order from Amazon, which she says she was able to cancel and have her money refunded.

She was uncertain of when her account had been accessed but told police she suspected it was when she had logged on from her community apartment computer.

Attached to the original package was delivery instructions, which advised the Amazon deliverer to call a foreign number once they arrived.

Officers used this number to contact Timothy Simpkins, 41, who was posing under the victim’s name. Officers informed him that they had the packages and Simpkins gave them his location, still under the impression that the officer was the delivery driver.

APD arrived to Simpkins’ location and was eventually arrested and charged with felony credit card abuse and his bail was set at $7,500. Police also say that Simpkins admitted to the crime.