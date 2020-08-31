Man accused of shooting teen is a registered sex offender

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– A Harrisburg man has been charged with criminal homicide, following the death of 16-year-old Kyan King. The incident happened Saturday afternoon in the area of North 18th and Forster Streets.

“The 16-year-old appeared on the street, a concerned neighbor, who tried to render aid went to him and he was naked and reported that he had been raped,” said Fran Chardo, Dauphin County District Attorney.

According to Chardo, Duarte ran after kind and opened fire. King was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Duarte ran from the scene but was later taken into custody by police.

“We wanted to charge the criminal homicide and get him locked up so that we could continue to investigate whether or not we could pursue a sex offense or attempted sex offense,” said Chardo.

According to court records, Duarte is a registered sex offender. He served time for raping a child in 2010 and was charged for indecent assault on a person less than 16 years of age in 2007.

Chardo says an autopsy will help determine whether or not his office can pursue rape charges.

“I would never want this to happen to any other kid in our neighborhood, said Avon Burton, a nearby resident. “There’s a lot of kids in our neighborhood and we don’t even know who are neighbors are.”

Burton made the 911 call to police and later identified Duarte at the police station.

Duarte is in Dauphin County Prison without bail.