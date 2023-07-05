WALDORF, Md. (WHTM) – A Maryland man has been charged with murder after allegedly killing a woman with a stolen forklift.

According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, on July 2 officers responded to a burglary at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Crain Highway.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect, Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, allegedly broke into the business, stole a forklift, and rammed it through the rear gates.

Brown allegedly drove the forklift into a Home Depot parking lot on Jefferson Farm Place and rammed a parked vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, a woman was sleeping in the car when it was struck by the forklift. After the vehicle was struck, the woman exited and ran before being followed and struck by the forklift.

Responding officers located the woman, identified as Gloristine Pinkney, 73, and said she was found deceased underneath the forklift.

Brown is accused of stealing the woman’s car and leaving it near his home.

The sheriff’s office says Brown has been charged with first and second degree murder, assault, theft, and other related charges.

Brown is being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.