Man and woman dead in apparent York homicide

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York police are investigating two suspicious deaths as homicides, according to police and the coroner. We’re told, officers responded to a home on Wallace Street, near its intersection with Painter Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Saturday night for a reported cardiac arrest.

When they got there, they found a man and a woman dead. Their names are not being released yet. Several witnesses are being interviewed, as the investigation continues.

An update from police is expected later on Sunday.