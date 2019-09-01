Man arrested after deadly shooting in Chambersburg

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police arrested a man after a deadly shooting early Sunday morning.

Chambersburg Police said they were called to 232 Lincoln Way West after someone reported hearing gunshots around 5:40 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived they found the body of Edwin Perez-Huertas. He had been shot several times.

Later in the day, they arrested Brian Bonilla-Benitez at a motel on Wayne Avenue in Chambersburg.

He is charged with murder of the first degree.

Police did not say what was the motive of the shooting.

This is the first deadly shooting in the borough this year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss