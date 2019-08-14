Man builds his own prosthetic hand after insurance won’t pay for one

MEDFORD, Ore. (WHTM) – A Mechanical engineer turned a life-changing accident into an opportunity to create.

Ian Davis smashed his hand in his shop causing him to lose all but one finger on his left hand.

After the accident, he found out that his insurance wouldn’t cover the cost of a prosthetic, so he decided to design and built his own. Davis went through many prototypes and is still fine-tuning and tweaking it often, to make it more comfortable and easier to operate.

Davis says he feels lucky because there are many people who have lost limbs and have to go without.

“I think one of the greatest times will be when I’m able to have my design go on to someone besides me,” Davis said.

Davis hopes a biomedical engineering department in his hometown will give him the chance to build more prosthetics for those who can’t afford them.