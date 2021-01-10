Man charged in New Year’s Day crash that killed woman and son in Pa.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a man has been charged in a New Year’s Day crash in eastern Pennsylvania that claimed the lives of a woman and her 1-year-old son.

The Lehigh County district attorney’s office and Allentown police say 31-year-old Lazarus Roldan surrendered to authorities to face charges including accidents involving death or personal injury.

Authorities allege that he was driving a sport utility vehicle that went out of control and collided with an oncoming car at about 2:45 a.m. on New Year’s Day in Allentown.

Twenty-two-year-old Kisha Cora died shortly afterward and Aechediel Rivera Cora died three days later.

It’s unclear whether Roldan has an attorney.

