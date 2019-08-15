Man charged with invasion of privacy after pinhole camera was found in female restroom

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Bellefonte man is charged with three counts of invasion of privacy after a hidden camera was found in a female restroom.

East Cocalico Township Police said Charles E Baney, 55, used a pinhole style camera to take images of several people in a female restroom.

On Jun. 11 East Cocalico Police met with the complainant who found the camera. After investigating, two victims were identified.

Investigators sent items to be forensically examined and another victim was observed in a complete state of nudity in a bedroom inside a private residence.

Baney was sent a summons to appear in District Court, his Arraignment is scheduled for August 20.