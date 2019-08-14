Man charged with vandalizing Planned Parenthood office

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is charged with vandalizing a Planned Parenthood office on North Main Street, smashing glass doors and painting graffiti on the walls.

Iain Carberry, 39, is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct for the break-in at the Wilkes-Barre office early Monday.

Melissa Reed, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone, says surveillance images show a man throwing a brick through a window and returning an hour later with another brick, smashing other windows and painting graffiti which including a Bible verse in red.

An attorney was not listed in court documents to speak for Carberry, while he himself could not be reached for comment.

Planned Parenthood Keystone determined that the act was “aimed to intimidate, threaten and instill fear.”