Man dead in Route 222 East Cocalico Township crash

News

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) —  According to East Cocalico Township Police Department, a crash involving a 24-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car south bound on Route 222 early Saturday morning at 4:11 a.m.

The driver attempted to avoid the pedestrian, who was in the lane of travel, but was unsuccessful. 

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.  It is unknown at this time why the male was walking on 222 South. 

This accident is under active investigation.

