Man dies 6 days after crash in York, coroner says

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An East Manchester Township man has died six days after he was involved in a crash.

The York County Coroner said Francisco Shiffino, 61, died Saturday at 7:43 p.m. at Wellspan York Hospital.

He hit another vehicle head-on after crossing into the opposing lane near North George Street and Woodlane Avenue in Manchester Township, the coroner said.

Schiffino was taken to the hospital and was treated for several days but died on Saturday.

Investigators don’t know if he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.