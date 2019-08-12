Man dies after being pulled from ocean in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A New Jersey man has died after being pulled out of the ocean by lifeguards on Sunday.

Michael Valentine, 70, of Freehold, NJ, died at Grand Strand Medical Center on Sunday, according to Michelle McSpadden, deputy coroner for Horry County. The death has been ruled an accidental drowning.

The incident happened just after noon Sunday at a beach near 70th Avenue North, according to Lt. Jon Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue. An Ocean Rescue unit responded to the scene to provide care to the man, who was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

Myrtle Beach PD is the investigating agency.

