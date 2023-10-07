YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A man was convicted in a tragic crash where investigators found he was driving at a rate of 100+ mph before the wreck that claimed the life of one person in York County.

Rahsaun Bush, 31, was found guilty on charges of murder of the Third Degree, Homicide by Vehicle while DUI, and Homicide by Vehicle, DUI,on Thursday afternoon the York County District Attorney’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

Bush’s girlfriend, 21-year-old Deveja Cooper, was killed in the crash on Interstate 83 in June 2020. Prosecutors say that a crash investigation determined that Bush was traveling at speeds around 124 mph before the wreck, the post reads.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sentencing for Bush is scheduled for Nov. 16, before Judge Gregory Snyder.

In the post, the DA’s Office thanked Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Hamme, Senior Deputy Prosecutor Kaitlin Gross, and the Pennsylvania State Police for their work in handling the case.