CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Serious charges that included rape have been dismissed against a man in Cumberland County.

The criminal charges that were filed against Roscoe Roy Jr., 42, by Lower Allen Township Police were felony counts of rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault of someone less than 13 years of age, strangulation and misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure and indecent assault.

All of the charges were dropped after Roy Jr. was found not guilty, according to online court documents.

In May 2019, a 10-year-old reported that she was allegedly abused by Roy Jr. physically and sexually. The report led to a “lengthy” police investigation and eventually Roy Jr. was taken into custody.