Man in custody, police looking for second suspect in drug overdose death

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is at the Dauphin County Prison for allegedly delivering drugs to a woman, which led to her death, according to state police. They’re looking for another suspect, as well.

Troopers tell us, Delmas Dotson, 52, delivered prescription drugs to Dominique Giordano, 31, of Millersburg on March 23. Police say, she then overdosed on them the following morning, and died.

Police issued a search warrant for Dotson’s home in Tower City, Pa. They found prescription pills and a concealed handgun, which he did not have the proper license for. He was taken into custody on October 2, and arraigned. Bail was set at $250,000. A preliminary hearing is set for November 6.

According to state police, they’re looking for Michael Leary, 43, who they say contributed to Giordano’s death by intentionally delaying calling 911, altered the crime scene, destroyed physical evidence and erased texts on the her cell phone, before police arrived.