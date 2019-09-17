Man sentenced for firing shot into ex-girlfriend’s home

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Victor Gonzalez-Lopez has been sentenced to a combined sentence of 6 to 16 years for firing a bullet into the home of his ex-girlfriend.

Gonzales-Lopez was convicted in July after Dauphin County found guilty of several charges including the discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure. He was sentenced Monday.

In October of 2017 at 12:38 a.m., Victor Gonzalez-Lopez fired a .40 caliber bullet into the home of his ex-girlfriend and her daughter.

The bullet entered the home through the daughter’s closet, hitting the wall just above her bed, ricocheting off of the wall, and burning her leg.

Gonzalez-Lopez immediately fled and traveled to a bar before returning to home, where he was taken into custody.

Gonzalez-Lopez tested positive for gunshot residue that night following an investigation.

When questioned, Gonzalez-Lopez provided three conflicting stories regarding his whereabouts that evening. All three stories contradicted his cell phone record locations and witness testimony.

Records indicated Gonzalez-Lopez lied about buying and owning a .40 Ruger pistol. He was not permitted to own or possess a firearm due to a final Protection from Abuse order.

“The bravery of the victims throughout the entire process, combined with the dedicated efforts of so many police departments, made the effective prosecution and sentencing of this case possible,” said Deputy District Attorney, Erin Varley.