Man sentenced to five years for child pornography

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Earl T. Cook, Jr. has been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment with an additional five years’ on supervised release for receipt of child pornography.

Cook, 55, was also ordered to pay an assessment of $5,000 under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.

According to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed, Cook admitted to receiving child pornography over the internet between October 2014 and March 2015.

This case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney James T. Clancy.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.