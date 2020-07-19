Man struck with hatchet during fight, police say

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was hit with a hatchet after a fight over a bottle of alcohol, according to Lebanon City Police.

The fight happened Saturday just before 4 a.m. on the 900 block of Cumberland Street.

Police said after two men tried to take a bottle of alcohol from a business the suspect confronted them outside.

Investigators said he hit one of the men in the head with a bottle. When the other approached the suspect with what appeared to be a tire iron the suspect hit him with a hatchet.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a serious injury. His condition is not known.

Police said everyone involved knew each other.

No names were released.

