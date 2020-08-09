Man wanted for fatal shooting early Sunday morning in Lancaster

WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to police, a man was killed in West Earl Township, Lancaster County early Sunday morning when he was shot in his vehicle by another motorist.

Police are investigating whether the victim and shooter were acquainted prior to the shooting, just after midnight on Cats Back Road, south of Ephrata. The victim was found in his vehicle with an obvious gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is an unidentified man who was driving a black or dark colored Chevy pickup truck, model year 2015 or newer. The man was seen at the Sheetz on Route 322 in Ephrata a few minutes before the shooting. At the Sheetz, the man had a black or dark colored long gun and was acting erratically.

Anyone who knows the man depicted in the attached photos is asked to contact West Earl Township at 717-859-1411.

The shooter is presumed armed and extremely dangerous. If you see him or the depicted Chevy pickup truck, use caution – DO NOT approach the man.

The pickup truck has a novelty plate advertising Blaise Alexander Ford, and minor passenger-side damage.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

We will release additional information as the investigation progresses.

Sourced via CRIMEWATCH ® : https://lancaster.crimewatchpa.com/da/11617/cases/man-wanted-fatal-shooting-early-sunday-morning-west-earl-township

