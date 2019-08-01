Man, woman found dead in York County after murder-suicide, police say

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) Police believe the death of a man and woman was a result of a murder-suicide.

Northern York County Regional Police said they were called to a home on the 1100 block of Stonegate Drive in Conewago Township around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers said they found the body of a 40-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds to her body. A 50-year-old man was also found dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police believe the man shot the woman and then shot himself.

A 9mm handgun was recovered from the scene.