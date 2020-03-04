Manheim police need your energy to help them find Monster drink looter

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM)–Manheim Township Police need your help identifying a male who allegedly stole 26 Monster Energy drinks and 28 Dove beauty products from the Giant food store at 1360 Columbia Avenue in Lancaster Township.

According to police, the stolen merchandise amounts to $217.26.

If you have any information about the identity of the person of interest you can call the Manheim Township Police Department at 7175696401 or provide information anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip in the following link.

