U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrests Hanover rape suspect

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Today, United States Marshal Martin J. Pane announced the arrest of Emmanuel Lugo-Fernandez, a 31-year old Hanover man.

In January of 2019, the Hanover Police Department investigated the alleged rape of a 16-year old girl. As a result of their investigation they obtained an arrest warrant charging Lugo-Fernandez with Rape by Forcible Compulsion and lesser included offenses. Attempts to find Lugo-Fernandez were unsuccessful and the case was adopted by the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force.

Today at about 3:30 p.m., members of the task force checked an apartment in the 2000 block of Basten Street in Green Bay, Wisconsin and arrested Lugo-Fernandez without incident. He was turned over to the Green Bay Police Department for arraignment and to await extradition to Pennsylvania.

U.S. Marshal Martin Pane said, “The U.S. Marshals Service recognizes the importance of bringing those charged with serious sex crimes to justice as quickly as possible. We give these type of cases our utmost attention. It is my hope that the victim and family members will find comfort knowing the alleged attacker is now in custody.”

The USMS Fugitive Task Force in the Middle District of Pennsylvania is comprised of 20 state, county and local police agencies, including: the York City Police Department; the Pennsylvania State Police; the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole; the York County Sheriff’s Office; the York County District Attorney’s Office; the Northern York County Regional Police Department; and, the Spring Garden Township Police Department – all of whom participated in this arrest.