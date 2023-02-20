BALTIMORE, Md. (WHTM) – Transportation Security Administration officers in Maryland stopped a passenger who was attempting to bring martial arts swords in their carry-on luggage.

According to a TSA spokesperson, the martial arts sai swords were found in a passenger’s luggage at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Sunday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the TSA, the passenger voluntarily abandoned the swords with TSA officials after they were found at the checkpoint. Martial arts weapons, including nunchucks, are allowed to fly in checked bags.

According to the TSA website, most sharp objects can not be transported in carry-on bags and must travel in a checked bag.

Any sharp objects in checked bags should be sheathed or securely wrapped to prevent injury to baggage handlers and inspectors, according to the TSA.

Sharp objects that can go in a carry-on bag include cigar cutters (officers have discretion whether to prohibit them), hiking poles, disposable razors, knitting/sewing needles, lock picks, nail clippers, pencil sharpeners, safety pins, tweezers, and scissors less than 4 inches from the pivot point.