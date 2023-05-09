ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — St. John Fisher University and Nazareth College came together Tuesday morning for a head to head —or rather beak to beak— competition.

The mascots of the two schools picked up golf clubs at Oak Hill and took to the links, all to raise awareness and money for PGA Reach of Western New York. The charity foundation works to expand access to golf to youth, members of the military, and under-represented groups in the community.

“We thought it was a good occasion to bring the mascots as well as President Paul and I to celebrate the PGA coming to Rochester, celebrate our partnership with the Rochester community, and of course celebrate this great golf course at Oak Hill,” said St. John Fisher University President Gerard Rooney.

All of the money raised Tuesday goes directly to the PGA Reach of Western New York.