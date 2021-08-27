Mayor of Elizabethtown Borough named Pennsylvania mayor of the year

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Mayor Chuck Mummert, mayor of Elizabethtown Borough, Lancaster County, has been named Mayor of the Year by the Association of Mayors of the Boroughs of Pa. (AMBP). The association represents the state’s 956 boroughs of Pennsylvania.

Mummert has served as mayor for Elizabethtown since 2010, according to the release. From 2016-2017, Mummert also served as president of the Pa. State Association Boroughs.

“I am honored and humbled to have been selected by the Association of Mayors of the Boroughs of PA as its Mayor of the Year,” Mummert said. “I serve with many outstanding mayors across the state who make significant contributions to their communities, and I am honored to have been selected for this prestigious award.”

Along with being mayor, Mummert is also active in many community groups, such as the Rotary Club, the Elizabethtown Club and the Lancaster County Boroughs Association. He is also a board member of the Chrostwaite Institute.

Fun fact about Mummert? He is known locally as the Singing Mayor. According to the release, Mummert performs the National Anthem for local professional sports teams, as well as, at churches and nursing facilities, too.