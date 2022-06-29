HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mayor Wanda Williams wants to put the rumors to rest that Harrisburg is not supporting city seniors.

Rumors included how there hasn’t been any support for the Heinz Senior Center.

Mayor Williams says that’s not true and there are plans for more affordable housing.

“There’s been a lot of controversy in the community regarding senior citizens not being able to get any funding from the City of Harrisburg. So I want to put that to rest today,” Williams (D) Harrisburg said.

Conversations about the City of Harrisburg not doing its due diligence in helping seniors with funding did not sit well in the mayor’s office.

“I thought it was an appropriate time to tell the public that I am addressing the rumors I’m no longer going to sit back and allow individuals that are false,” Williams said.

Mayor Williams says for many years there has been funding to help the Heinz Senior Center.

Money has been used for building upgrades, repairs, and more.

“The City of Harrisburg, since 2010 has given the Heinz Senior center $263,000,” Williams said.

Mayor Williams also says to help the community and seniors the American Rescue Plan Act funding is set aside for affordable housing.

“What’s happening is that the new owners are taking the fee from $850 to a rental fee to $1,400 escalating to that almost $600 difference and they just cannot afford it,” Mayor Williams said.

To help eligible seniors and the community:

8 million will be used for affordable housing

5 million for home repairs

1 million for late trash bills

To even up to 500-thousand dollars to help with tree assistance.

The City is currently working with developers in its vision for affordable housing

“We’re trying to make sure that developers understand our passion is that we have people in homes,” Williams said.