McDonald’s testing new fried chicken sandwich

(WTNH) — Move over Chick-fil-A and Popeyes, there is a new chicken sandwich in town.

That’s right, McDonald’s announced it is testing out a new chicken menu item.

The new sandwich will be topped with butter and crinkle-cut pickles and placed on a buttery, potato roll. The deluxe version will also have tomatoes, lettuce, and mayonnaise.

While many customers already like the McChicken, the company said it hasn’t brought in crowds like the Popeyes sandwich.

Related: Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich at Maryland restaurant

The item will be available in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Houston, Texas, until Jan 26.