Medical report reveals new information about man who died in police custody

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Sunday marks two months since Ty’rique Riley died in a hospital, under the watch of Dauphin County Prison staff.

“He was a 21-year-old kid who’d not been in trouble before, who went into the custody of the county without broken teeth, without failing kidneys, without the bruises and the marks that he had on his body when he died,” said Riley Ross III, one of the attorneys representing the Riley family.

Family member Charles Blount was outraged, questioning how Riley ended up in his situation.

“So you’re telling me he jumped, threw himself on the floor, threw himself against the walls and came up with all these injuries?” Blount said. “If I had the injuries he had on my body, I’d have kidney failure too.”

Riley family lawyers are sifting through more than 600 pages of his medical records. In there, it says his airway was so inflamed, medical staff couldn’t intubate him.

“We haven’t heard whether or not mace was used on him. We haven’t heard whether it was actions officers had to take,” Ross said.

Ross says Riley wasn’t on any medication before he went to prison, but there are reports he was put on anti-psychotic medication once there.

“As to what he was given while he was there and why he was given it, those are questions for the county,” Ross said.

Riley was under suicide watch and reportedly combative before he was placed in a restraint chair, later becoming unresponsive. Attorney Kevin Mincey saw the video.

“You just didn’t see any urgency from the correctional officers who were working Ty’rique’s room in getting him to where he was supposed to be as far as in the medic wing,” Mincey said.

District attorney Fran Chardo says he’s waiting on the coroner’s report to fully conclude his investigation. We’re told that’s expected in the next week or so.

“In a few days or maybe a week,” Mincey said. “That’s been a consistent answer we’ve gotten for the last month and change.”

“We are two days shy of two months that Ty’rique passed away and it’s ridiculous that his family does not have any answers as to what happened to him,” Ross said.